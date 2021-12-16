5 players who could replace Sergio Aguero at Barcelona
Image: Barcelona/ Twitter
Edinson Cavani has failed to replicate PSG success at Manchester United. With Cristiano Ronaldo's return, the Uruguayan now finds himself down the order and so a short term deal will be ideal for both parties
Image: Manchester United / Instagram
Anthony Martial has found it hard to get minutes at Old Trafford with his agent stating that his client is keen to leave Manchester United. Barcelona needs a striker and can look to sign him if the Cavani deal falls through.
Image: Manchester United / Instagram
Dani Olmo is a La Masia graduate and would be keen to join the club if they come calling. The youngster with age on his side will be a great addition to the Catalan club.
Image: RB Leipzig / Instagram
Dusan Vlahovic is yet to sign a deal with Fiorentina and with some of the major clubs battling to get his signature, Barcelona would want to wrap up the deal as soon as possible.
Image: Fiorentina / Instagram
Alexandre Lacazette has just one year left on his Arsenal contract that runs till 2022. The Premier League team will not want to leave him for free and Barcelona could snap him for a reduced fee.
Image: Arsenal / Instagram