5 Players who could win ICC Cricketer of the Year award
Image: Twitter/Swarovski
England skipper Joe Root has scored as many as 6 centuries and 2 half-centuries this year. In 13 Tests he played this year, he has managed to score 1544 runs.
Image: AP
Adam Zampa was instrumental for the Aussies as they lifted the T20 World Cup. The leggie has picked up 26 wickets in 21 T20Is this year and would be a contender for the award.
Image: AP
Anrich Nortje is one of the best pacers in the world right now. He has picked 15 wickets in 11 games (T20Is), 25 wickets in 5 Tests and eight wickets in five games.
Image: Twitter/ ICC
Trent Boult ended the T20 world cup campaign as the top wicket-taker amongst fast bowlers and was also key as New Zealand won the World Test Championship.
Image: AP
Mohammad Rizwan has made some significant contributions with the bat for Pakistan across formats this year and was the third-highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2021.