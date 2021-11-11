5 players with below-par performances in T20 World Cup 2021
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Chris Gayle was expected to produce fireworks in his final T20 World, however, the Universe Boss could only manage 45 runs in 5 matches.
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Glenn Maxwell after a good IPL 2021 season was expected to do really well in T20 World Cup, however, he has been disappointing scoring a total of 29 runs.
Image: Cricket.com.au/ Instagram
Andre Russel was a big disappointment with both bat and ball scoring 25 runs and picking up 3 wickets in five matches.
Image: Windies Cricket/ Instagram
Mohammad Shami's 6 wickets in the five matches were not enough as India crashed out in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Pat Cummins has had a disappointing campaign picking just 4 wickets from 5 matches. The pacer would look to add wickets against Pakistan in the semi-final.
Image: T20 World Cup