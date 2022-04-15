5 players with most Test runs as captain after Joe Root steps down as England skipper
Joe Root, who stepped down as England's Test captain on April 15, 2022, is fifth on the list with 5,295 runs.
Virat Kohli, who is one of India's finest captains of all time, is fourth on the list with 5,864 runs at a staggering average of 54.80.
With 6,542 runs as Test captain, Ricky Ponting is third on the list. The legendary Australian Test skipper is also second on the list for the most number of international Test runs (13,378), only after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Former Australian Test captain Allan Border is second on the list, having scored 6,623 runs at an outstanding average of 50.94.
Legendary South African captain Graeme Smith tops the list as he has scored a whopping 8,659 at an excellent average of 47.83.
