5 Positives for India after tour of South Africa
Image: AP
Shikhar Dhawan was India's brightest spark with the bat in the three ODI's as he scored 79, 29 and 61.
Image: AP
Rishabh Pant played well throughout the tour including the Test matches and scored a century as well.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli found his feet in the ODI even though he got out for a duck in the second match, he scored two half-centuries.
Image: AP
Jasprit Bumrah was sensational with the ball both in the Test series and the ODI series as well.
Image: AP
Deepak Chahar came in for the last ODI and performed well scoring a half-century and taking two wickets.
Image: AP