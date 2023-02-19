Saksham nagar
Feb 19 ,2023
5 potential candidates for Sunrisers Hyderabad's captaincy role
Image: iplt20.com
South Africa batsman Aiden Markram can be next Sunrisers Hyderabad captain in the Indian Premier League. Markram led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to SA20 title.
Image: iplt20.com
Bhuvneshwar Kumar can lead SRH in the IPL 2023 as he has been playing for the side from many years and also is an experienced T20 bowler.
Image: iplt20.com
Mayank Agarwal will be a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He has captained Punjab Kings in the last season and can also lead SRH in this season.
Image: BCCI
Washington Sundar is an experienced and clever T20 bowler. Due to these skills he could be a potencial leader for SRH this season.
Image: BCCI
Heinrich Klaasen can be one probable candidate for leading SRH in the Indian Premier League 2023. He is a wicketkeeper and explosive batsman.
Image: iplt20.com
So, this was the list of the probable players who can lead SRH in Indian Premier League 2023
Image: iplt20.com
