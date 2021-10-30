5 potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
Image: AP
Antonio Conte who has managed different football clubs around the world is the frontrunner to replace Solskjaer
Image: AP
The current Real Madrid coach could possibly be the next manager of Manchester United
Image: AP
England head coach Gareth Southgate can also get a chance to showcase his tactical skills with the 'Red Devils'
Image: AP
Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers might well enjoy a managerial stint at Old Trafford
Image: AP
The reigning PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino could be seen as the next Man Utd manager in some time
Image: AP