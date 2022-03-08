5 Reasons behind Rohit Sharma's success as captain for India and Mumbai Indians
One of the biggest reasons behind Rohit Sharma's success as captain has been teamwork. The player has carried the team really well as a unit.
Jasprit Bumrah has been an important asset for Rohit Sharma and both team India and Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma's calm demeanour as a skipper is also a reason for his success.
Rohit Sharma has always led from the front, and his performances with the bat speak for themselves, and thereby he has inspired others with his performances.
He has been creating that atmosphere for players to go and perform which has resulted in the team's as well as his success.