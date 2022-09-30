Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 30 ,2022
5 reasons why India can still win T20 World Cup 2022 without Jasprit Bumrah
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to better his death bowling if India wants to win T20 World Cup 2022 without Jasprit Bumrah.
Bhuvneshwar has contributed with wickets, but has leaked runs in the slog overs. He will have to find a way to correct his death bowling.
Hardik Pandya’s performance with the ball will be much useful for India in the absence of Bumrah.
Alongside Pandya, allrounder Axar Patel’s contribution in the bowling lineup will also be a key for India’s hope to win the World Cup title.
Harshal Patel needs to step up and manage the death bowling duties, like he did in the India vs South Africa 1st T20I.
India can win the T20 World Cup, if Arshdeep Singh continues to dominant batters both in the beginning and end overs.
Deepak Chahar seems to be the leading replacement for Bumrah in India’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.
Deepak displayed insane swing and returned with two stunning wickets in the 1st T20I against South Africa.
Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a back injury.
