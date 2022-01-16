5 reasons why Rohit Sharma could become India's next Test captain
Image: AP
Selectors have shown strong faith in Rohit Sharma while appointing him as ODI Skipper and vice-captain of the Test team. His record as captain in the shorter format is why he could get Test captaincy.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Rohit Sharma has emerged as India's best batter since he returned to the Test team in January 2021 for the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He served as deputy to Ajinkya Rahane
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Rohit Sharma as an opener in Test matches has a good record scoring 3047 runs in 43 matches. He has 8 centuries and 14 half-centuries while opening the innings for the Test team.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Virat Kohli has also backed Rohit Sharma for captaincy stating that he has a tremendous cricketing brain and he often takes advice from him when needed.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Rohit Sharma has is also known to have shades of MS Dhoni as he helps youngsters to understand their roles in match scenarios during the match scenarios
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Rohit Sharma recently became India's best Test batsman when he reached the No 5 spot while Virat Kohli has slipped a position to No. 6 in ICC Test rankings for batsmen.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram