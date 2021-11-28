5 records held by Shreyas Iyer on Test debut against New Zealand
Shreyas Iyer scored a sensational century in his first-ever Test innings as he managed to score 105 runs.
Shreyas Iyer becomes the first Indian player ever to score a century and a half-century in his Test debut match and the 10th cricketer overall.
Iyer faced a total of 296 runs in his debut making him the fifth on the list of most balls faced on a Test debut.
He also scored the third-highest runs as a debutant accumulating 170 runs, behind Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
Iyer managed to get India out of a tough spot in their second innings as he scored a half-century to help India extend their lead over New Zealand.
