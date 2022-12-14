Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Dec 14 ,2022
5 records Lionel Messi has broken in FIFA World Cup 2022
Image: AP
With his penalty goal against Croatia, Lionel Messi became the highest goal-scorer for Argentina in the history of the World Cup.
Image: AP
While it was Messi's 11th overall goal at the tournament, he surpassed Gabriel Batistuta’s World Cup tally of ten goals.
Image: AP
With his incredible assist to help Julian Alvarez score his second goal of the night, Messi surpassed Diego Maradona in a major record book.
Image: AP
With his ninth overall assist, Messi surpassed Maradona's tally of eight assists and became the leading assist-provider in the WC for Argentina.
Image: AP
The Croatia vs Argentina match marked Messi's 25th World Cup appearance, which is the joint-highest tally by any player in the history of the marquee event.
Image: AP
With his penalty goal against Saudi Arabia in the campaign opener for Argentina, Messi equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring at 4 different World Cup.
Image: AP
With an assist and a goal against Croatia, Messi became the first player to both score and assist in four separate matches at the prestigious tournament.
Image: AP
