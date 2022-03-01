5 sportspersons who have joined Ukraine army to fight Russia
Ukraine tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who is most remembered for his iconic victory over Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2013, is set to take up arms to fight against Russia.
After having reportedly left for Greece due to the disturbing news of Russia's invasion, Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko has returned to his homeland and has agreed to take up arms to defend his nation.
Vitali Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kyiv, has agreed to take up arms to defend Ukraine against Russia, stating that he has no other option.
Wladimir Klitschko has also agreed to join the Ukrainian armed forces because he is unwilling to accept the tyranny that the Russian forces are currently mounting on Kyiv.
Heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist boxer Oleksandr Usyk is the latest person to have joined the Ukrainian army to fight Russia.
