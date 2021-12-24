5 stories that make the legend of India's 83 World Cup win even grander
Image: Instagram
Not many people know that the Kapil Dev-led side had gone to the 1983 World Cup without any proper coach, doctor, or physiotherapist.
Image: Instagram
Kapil Dev's iconic unbeaten 175-run knock was never recorded by the BBC and there is no video available.
Image: Instagram
India's national carrier Air India had charged the BCCI extra money for carrying Indian players' luggage.
Image: Instagram
The BCCI paid Indian players Rs. 12,500 for every match in the 1983 World Cup.
Image: Instagram
Mohinder Amarnath had received 600 pounds as cash prize after being adjudged the Man of the Match. It was around Rs. 10,000 in that time's money.
Image: Instagram