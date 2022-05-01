5 things that went wrong for Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja was appointed the captain of CSK ahead of the start of the IPL 2022 edition.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Jadeja replaced former India captain, MS Dhoni, as the new skipper of Chennai Super Kings.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Under Jadeja's leadership, CSK witnessed one of the starts ever to its IPL season, losing four matches in a row.
Image: IPL/BCCI
The absence of CSK's most-expensive player Deepak Chahar could be one of the reasons behind the downfall.
Image: IPL/BCCI
The loss of form for some of CSK's key players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad & Ambati Rayudu could be another reason.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Jadeja's poor form has also been one of the reasons behind CSK's dismal performance in IPL 2022.
Image: IPL/BCCI
The lack of strength on the bench is another reason why CSK has not been able to put on a great show.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Poor batting and dismal bowling in death overs is another reason why CSK failed to win matches this season.
Image: IPL/BCCI