5 times John Cena posted images of Indian celebrities on Instagram
Image- wwe.com/Instagram-@johncena
WWE Superstar John Cena made headlines in India on Saturday, by sharing the picture of legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni doing a similar pose like Cena's- 'You can't see me'.
Instagram Image-@johncena
Cena previously posted the picture of actor Arshad Warsi on September 18. Warsi can be seen showing off his physique in the picture.
Instagram Image-@johncena
John Cena posted a picture of late actor Sidharth Shukla on his Instagram handle on September 4. Shukla passed away on September 2 this year after suffering a heart attack.
Instagram Image-@johncena
The WWE Superstar posted the picture of Virat Kohli on June 12. Kohli led India to the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship this year in June.
Instagram Image-@johncena
Cena posted the picture of famous Indian actor Ranveer Singh on his handle on December 6, 2020. Ranveer Singh can be seen posing with a fan in the picture.
Instagram Image-@johncena