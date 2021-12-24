5 times Kapil Dev changed the game for India at the 1983 World Cup
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Kapil Dev’s 5/43 at Trent Bridge versus Australia is still the best figures by an Indian bowler in ODI World Cup. India won the match by 118 runs.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Kapil Dev’s 175 not out against Zimbabwe is still the highest score ever by an Indian captain in an ODI World Cup.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani partnership of 126 runs, is still the highest 9th wicket stand and the only century stand at that stage as well in an ODI World Cup.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Kapil Dev is also the only captain in the history of the ODI World Cup to have scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in the same edition of the tournament.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Besides doing magic with bat and ball, Kapil Dev was an exceptional fielder as well. He was the most successful outfielder in the tournament, claiming seven catches.
Image: ICC/ Twitter