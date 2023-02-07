Hardika Gupta
5 times Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra proved they are made for each other
Image: @kiaraadvani/Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra once mentioned that his girlfriend Kiara Advani's number is on his speed-dial list.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
During the promotions of Jug Jug Jeeyo, Kiara said that her favourite co-star is Sidharth and called him 'very handsome'.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
During a talk show, Kiara confessed that Sidharth and she are more than close friends.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
At an award ceremony, the whole cast of Shershaah was present except Sidharth. While accepting the award, Kiara said that she is missing Sidharth.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
Kiara made her relationship with Sidharth 'Instagram official' on the latter's birthday with a sweet birthday post.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
