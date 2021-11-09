5 times Marvel's 'Eternals' made references to India & Bollywood
Image: Instagram/@eternals
Gemma Chan's Sersi & Richard Madden's Ikaris marry in an Indian ceremony during the Gupta era circa 500 BC
Image: Instagram/@marvel
Kingo played by Kumail Nanjiani becomes a popular Bollywood film star to blend with humans on Earth.
Image: Instagram/@marvel
Indian actor Harish Patel plays the role of Kingo's valet in the movie and offers much of the film's comic relief
Image: Twitter/@psylockesbf
'Eternals' has a Bollywood dance sequence with over 50 dancers in it.
Image: Instagram/@marvel
Kumail Nanjiani in an interview said he wanted Kingo to be a combination of John McClane from the Die Hard film series with the look of actor Hrithik Roshan.
Image: Instagram/@marvel