Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 17 ,2022
5 times Mohamed Salah turned heads at Liverpool
Image: AP
Mohamed Salah’s goal on Sunday took Liverpool through to a 1-0 win against Manchester City at the Anfield stadium.
Image: AP
This was Salah, 9th goal overall for Liverpool and third Premier League goal this season.
Image: AP
The Egyptian has now been involved in 14 goals (9 goals and 5 assists) against City, while playing for Liverpool.
Image: AP
Salah’s contributions in 14 goals for Liverpool against City is the most he has contributed against any opponent while playing for Liverpool.
Image: AP
Salah is the second play to score in four consecutive home appearances against City at the Andielf, in the Premier League.
Image: AP
Jimmy Floyd was the first footballer to register the record between 2000 and 2004.
Image:@premierleague/Instagram
Goalkeeper Alisson assisted Salah’s 76th minute goal against Manchester City on Sunday.
Image: AP
Alisson has aisssted Salah three times in Premier League, which is the maximum no. of times a goalkeeper has assisted a single player in the history.
Image: AP
This was Salah’s fourth goal in the last two games for the Anfield-based team.
Image: AP
The win took Liverpool to the 8th position in the Premier League 2022-23 points table after taking their tally to 13 points.
Image: AP
