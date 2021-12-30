5 times Pant leapfrogged Dhoni to achieve cricket milestones
With his 100th dismissal in the IND vs SA 1st Test, Rishab Pant became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 100 dismissals in Tests (26 matches)
Rishab Pant was also the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 50 dismissals in Tests (11 matches) which Dhoni took 15.
Pant also broke MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to register 1000 Test runs. (26 innings against 32 innings of MSD).
With 11 dismissals vs Australia during the Adelaide Test, Pant has the most dismissals in a Test match.
Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a ton in England (114) which also is the highest score by an Indian keeper and with that he broke Dhoni's record of 92.
