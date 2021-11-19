5 times Tara Sutaria rocked traditional Indian attires flawlessly
Image: Instagram/ @TaraSutaria
Tara Sutaria exudes charm in the turquoise ensemble, which came as a part of designer Punit Balana's festive collection. Her neatly parted hair along with statement earrings make for the perfect Indian look.
Image: Instagram/ @TaraSutaria
Her dolled up look in the Ritu Kumar ensemble would surely inspire many to opt for browns and oranges for the upcoming wedding season. Tara looks every bit royal in this outfit.
Image: Instagram/ @TaraSutaria
Tara surely knows how to rock the pastel-coloured traditional attires and this Tarun Tahiliani ensemble makes her look dreamy.
Image: Instagram/ @TaraSutaria
This elegant white lehenga makes Tara appear like a 'vision in white'. The traditional yet modern attire sits perfectly on the muse
Image: Instagram/ @TaraSutaria
In another statement attire by Tarun Tahiliani, Tara looks straight out of a tropical dream. Her wavy tresses and statement bangle complete the simple yet stunning look.
Image: Instagram/ @TaraSutaria