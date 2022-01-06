5 times when Novak Djokovic was embroiled in major controversies
Image: AP
No mask at Australian Open final: Djokovic stirred controversy after he appeared mask-less at the final of the 2021 Australian Open.
Image: AP
US Open disqualification: Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open 2020 after he mistakenly hit a female line judge in the throat with a ball.
Image: AP
Adria Tour: Djokovic received a lot of criticism in 2020 for organising an exhibition tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the entire world was shut.
Image: AP
Views on vaccination: Djokovic's stance on COVID-19 vaccination is also among the issues that have caused controversies in the recent past.
Image: AP
Djokovic losses cool: The Serb caused another controversy when he lost his cool and yelled at an umpire at this year's Italian Open.
Image: AP