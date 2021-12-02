5 top watched songs on YouTube and their views in Billions
With a whopping 9.7 Billion views on YouTube, the famous Baby Shark Dance is the most viewed song on the platform.
The hit dance number Despacito by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee has 7.6 Billion views on YouTube.
Shape of You by Ed Sheeran has 5.5 Billion views and is part of his 2017 album Divide.
See You Again by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth was released in 2015 and has 5.3 Billion views.
Johny Johny Yes Papa has 5.9 Billion views on YouTube and was released by LooLoo Kids in October 2016.
