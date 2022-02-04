5 U-19 players who IPL teams will target in upcoming auctions
India's captain Yash Dhull is an interesting prospect and has the ability to start a bidding war in the IPL auctions.
Dewald Brevis, famously known as Baby AB, has been shortlisted for the auctions, where teams target him for the next season.
Harnoor Singh has put up a solid performance in the U-19 World Cup thus far. Teams will target him in the IPL 2022 mega auctions.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored a lot of runs in the U-19 World Cup and could be amongst the top prospects in the auctions.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar is one of the finest bowlers in the U-19 World Cup. Teams will target him in IPL 2022 auctions.
