5 uncapped players who could trigger bidding war in mega auction
Image: Punjab Kings/ Rajasthan Royals/ Instagram
Avesh Khan was let go by Delhi Capitals despite good performance in IPL 2021 season where he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets.
Image: IPLT20/ Instagram
Rahul Tripathi finished with 397 runs in 17 matches. Apart from batting Tripathi is a brilliant fielder and that is why franchises might enter into a bidding war during the mega auction.
Image: KKR/ Instagram
Shahrukh Khan showed his finishing abilities during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy tournament which could see teams taking interest in him during IPL 2022 auction.
Image: Punjab Kings / Instagram
Ravi Bishnoi ended up with 12 wickets from 9 matches in IPL 2021. Though the youngster needs to work on his bowling skills he is capable of providing breakthroughs when needed.
Image: Punjab Kings/ Instagram
Rahul Tewatia did not make much impact during IPL 2021 season however his all-round abilities can still trigger a bidding war during the IPL 2022 auction
Image: Rajasthan Royals/ Instagram