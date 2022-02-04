5 Under-19 Indian players who can break into the senior national team soon
The current India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull has scored 212 runs in 3 matches at an average of 106.0 in the ongoing U-19 world cup and might break into the senior team sooner than others.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the highest run-scorer for India in the U-19 World Cup. He has scored 278 runs in five matches, including a century and a half-century.
The India U-19 vice-captain SK Rasheed has also impressed in the World Cup by scoring 151 runs in 3 matches at an average of 50.33 and strike rate of 68.32.
Vicky Ostwal is the highest wicket-taker for India U-19 in the World Cup as he has picked 12 wickets in five matches with the best figures of 5/28.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar has picked up five wickets so far in the World Cup and also impressed everyone with his knock of 39 runs in 17 balls, which included five wickets and one four.
