Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 16 ,2022
5 unforgettable moments from tennis great Roger Federer's record-studded career
Image: @atptour/Twitter
Roger Federer broke down after losing the 2009 Australian Open final, which lasted for four hours and 23 minutes.
Image: AP
Federer was denied a 14th Grand Slam title after his 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 against Rafael Nadal in the 2009 Australian Open final.
Image: AP
20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer won his first only French Open title in 2009.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
Federer completed his career Grand Slam after defeating Robin Soderling during the final in Roland Garros.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
Federer ended a record-breaking match winning streak by Novak Djokovic during the 2011 French Open.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
While Djokovic was on a 41-0 winning streak, he faced a defeat in four sets at the Roland Garros semfinal.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
Roger Federer won his first major title in five years by claiming the Australian Open 2017 title.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
After recovering from a long-term knee injury, Federer claimed his 18th Grand Slam title by defeating Nadal in the Australian Open 2017 final.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
A 19-year-old Federer defeated tennis legend Pete Sampras in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2001.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
While Sampras was on a 31-0 winning streak at the championships, Federer’s 7-6,5-7,6-4,6-7,7-5 win denied Sampras a fifth Wimbledon title.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
Find Out More