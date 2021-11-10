5 wrestlers from India who made their presence felt in WWE
Image: TheGreatKhali/JinderMahal/Twitter
The Great Khali is one of the greatest fighters to feature in WWE. The Indian wrestler made his WWE debut in 2006. In March this year he was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame.
Image: TheGreatKhali/Twitter
Jinder Mahal is one of the most popular faces when it comes to Indian wrestlers in WWE. He started his WWE career in 2011 and continues to fight for the company.
Image: JinderMahal/Twitter
Kavita Devi created history when she became the first Indian woman to wrestle in WWE. She had made her debut in 2017.
Image: KavitaDevi/Facebook
Saurav Gurjar made his WWE debut in 2018 and is still an active member of the company. He was part of the formidable team comprising Rinku Singh.
Image: SauravGurjar/Twitter
The Singh Brothers, also known as The Bollywood Boyz, made their main roster debut on SmackDown in April 2017. They are amongst the most popular Indian faces on WWE.
Image: WWE