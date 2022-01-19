5 WWE stars who could pair with Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns at Universal Championship
After Seth Rollins was announced Roman Reigns challenger for the WWE title Kevin Owens has been closely working with Rollins on RAW. KO has received beatdown from the Bloodline and would want to have a crack at them by helping Rollins.
During a recent episode of Smackdown Lynch was mentioned by Roman Reigns calling her "megastar" in the relationship with Rollins. The statement is enough for Lynch to appear and back her husband during the title match.
Cesaro is yet to appear on TV since his loss to Sheamus and Ridge Holland back at WWE Day 1. Cesaro was beaten up by Usos during WrestleMania Backlash following his match with Reigns. This is a good opportunity for Swiss Superman for some payback by helping Rollins.
Sami Zayn is currently in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, however, he would want to have a shot at Roman Reigns after he and Brock Lesnar screwed him out of his Universal Championship Match.
Finn Balor lost to Roman Reigns last year at Extreme Rules and since then has fallen out of top brass favour. By helping Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble, Balor will have a chance to not only exact revenge but also find a new path towards in ring success.
