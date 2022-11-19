Suraj Alva
5 youngest players to take the field in Qatar ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup opener
The biggest football sporting event the FIFA World Cup is ll set to get underway in Qatar in Sunday, November 20.
Some of the exciting talents from world football will be in action during the event. We take a look at the youngsters who will make history during the event.
Germany coach Hans Flick named Youssoufa Moukoko to his World Cup team and will be the youngest squad member. He will be turning 18 when the event kickoff.
Jude Bellingham made his England debut at 17, and has played more minutes than any other teenager since 2021. His composure and leadership will come in handy.
Jamal Musiala is another exciting prospect to watch in Qatar 2022. The No 10 is a key part of German team and is seen as a long-term successor to Thomas Muller.
Gavi is the youngest player youngest to debut for Spain at the age of 17. He can play on either side of midfield and his passing and control is compared to Xavi
Bukayo Saka has lreaduy become a vital part of Gareth Southgte's England side. His direct running, acceleration, awareness, quick passes make him a big threat.
Reyna plays as winger and has raw pace, dribbling and superb passing skill. He can not only create chances but is also free kick specialist.
