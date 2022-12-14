Vidit Dhawan
Dec 14 ,2022
5 youngsters poised to be superstars of football after World Cup 2022
Image: AP
Alongside Kylian Mbappe, another French star that has been highly impressive has been 22-year-old midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.
With the likes of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba sidelined, Tchouaméni has made the most of his opportunity by playing a vital role in solidifying the French midfi
Similarly to Aurélien Tchouaméni, 19-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham also was extremely impressive in the midfield.
Bellingham not only aided in defence but also contributed to England's attack with a goal and an assist, among several other chances he created.
While João Félix has been in the limelight ever since his big-money move to Atletico Madrid, he has not lived up to his expectations.
However, the FIFA World Cup helped him demonstrate his class as he contributed with a goal and an assist in four games.
While the entire focus in Argentina's squad has been on seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, one name that has gone unnoticed is Julian Alvarez.
The 22-year-old has had an outstanding FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign, having scored four goals after six matches.
23-year-old Cody Gakpo was the star of the Netherlands squad with three goals in five appearances.
Gakpo almost singlehandedly helped the Netherlands progress to the knockout stages as he scored a goal in every group stage match.
