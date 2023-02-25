Prateek Arya
Feb 25 ,2023
6 Australian players who returned home after 2nd Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Image: BCCI
Pat Cummins, the skipper of the Aus side returned home to give attention to home issues.
Image: AP
David Warner ruled out after the first innings of the second Test. The opening batsman picked an elbow injury.
Image: AP
Matt Renshaw is also likely to return home.
Image: AP
Ashton Agar took the flight home to participate in domestic tournaments. The spinner did not play in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Image: AP
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out due to not being able to recover from injury to Achilles.
Image: AP
After making a remarkable debut, Todd Murphy is likely to go back because of a side strain.
Image: AP
