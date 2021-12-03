6 Batters with most ducks in cricket history
Image: AP
Mahela Jayawardene, who ranks fourth on the list for most international runs (25957), has 47 ducks to his name.
Image: ANI
England pacer Stuard Broad, who continues to play international cricket at the highest level, is fifth on the list with 48 ducks.
Image: PTI
Australia's Glenn McGrath, who troubled various batters with his fierce fast bowling, is fourth on the list with 49 ducks.
Image: PTI
Despite his batting accolades, Sanath Jayasuriya features third on the list with 53 ducks in 586 matches.
Image: PTI
Legendary WI pacer Courtney Walsh is second on the list with 54 ducks in 337 matches.
Image: PTI
Muttiah Muralitharan, who is regarded as one of the best bowlers in history, tops the charts for the most ducks with 59 to his name in 495 matches.
Image: PTI