6 best free photo editing apps Android users can download from Google Play Store
Snapseed is a free and easy-to-use photo editing app for Android users. It has a simple interface, plenty of editing features and allows users to export files directly to platforms like WhatsApp.
Photoshop Express is one of the best photo editing apps for Android users. It provides features like selective editing, advanced healing and noise removal.
Picsart is yet another application that can be used to edit photographs and videos by Android users. It is available to download on the Google Play Store.
With over a million reviews on Google Play Store, Pixlr is yet another photo editing app for Android users. One can use double exposure, create photo collages and use other features.
For those who wish to edit photographs with precision, Adobe Lightroom is available on the Google Play Store.
One of the most popular photo editing and creation apps, Canva is available as an app on the Google Play Store.
