6 best-selling PPVs of all time dominated by Mayweather and McGregor
The UFC 202 fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor in 2016 helped raise over 1,600,000 buys.
Floyd Mayweather's clash with current undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez was another classic as it raised over 2,200,000 buys.
Although the boxing match between Oscar De La Hoya vs Floyd Mayweather took place back in 2007, it yet raised 2,400,000 buys.
The UFC 229 clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor was one of the best MMA fights that raised 2,400,000 buys.
The Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight in 2017 was called The Money Fight as the pay-per-view raised a staggering 4,300,000 buys.
The Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao bout in 2015 was called the Fight of the Century as the pay-per-view had buys of over 4,600,000.
