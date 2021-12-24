6 biggest records of 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev
Best figures in an innings by a captain: Kapil Dev's 9-wicket-haul against West Indies in 1983 is still the best figures by a captain in an innings.
Most runs in an innings batting at No. 6: In ODIs, Kapil Dev holds the record for scoring most runs in an innings while batting No. 6 position.
2nd highest partnership for 9th wicket: This is another ODI record that belongs to Kapil Dev for forging a 126-run partnership with Kirmani in 1983.
Kapil Dev is one of the few players in world cricket who has scored 1000 runs in Tests and has taken 50 wickets and 50 catches.
Kapil Dev holds a record for registering the 6th best figures in an innings by a captain.
Kapil Dev holds the record for scoring the fourth highest maiden hundred in ODIs. His unbeaten 175 in the 1983 World Cup was his only ODI century.
