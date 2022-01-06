6 Cricketers still playing cricket in 2022 who made debut in 90s
Image: AP
Chris Gayle made his cricketing debut in 1998/99 and the Jamaican is still an international cricketer, who is awaiting his farewell.
Image: AP
Shoaib Malik has been an integral part of Pakistan's middle-order since his ODI debut in 99' and continues to play a big role in the middle order.
Image: AP
Mithali Raj's international career has spanned more than two decades. The batter is still active and leads the national side.
Image: PTI
MS Dhoni started his domestic career towards the end of 99' and though he has retired from international cricket, still plays in the IPL.
Image: IPL
Peter Siddle is another active cricketer who first was seen in action in the 90s and currently plays for Tasmania and is Adelaide Strikers's skipper.
Image: AP
Sir Alastair Cook might not be around the international scene but still plays for Essex.