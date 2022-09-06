Anwesha Majumdar
Sep 06 ,2022
6.8 magnitude earthquake in China leaves trails of destruction
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted China
Following the massive earthquake that struck southwest China, relief food and supplies are being distributed to residents of Moxi Township in Luding County.
Image: Associated Press
In Luding County, after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, rescuers were getting ready to perform their tasks.
Image: Associated Press
Medical staff relocated patients to a safe area at Ya'an City's Renmin Hospital of Shimian County after the quake hit the Sichuan Province in southwest China.
Image: Associated Press
On a road near Lengqi Town in Luding County, Sichuan Province in southwest China, large falling rocks can be spotted.
Image: Associated Press
Little children were evacuated to a playground at a kindergarten in Ya'an City's Shimian County
Image: Associated Press
Following the fatal earthquake in Moxi Town of Luding County, the epicentre of the earthquake, rescuers were helping a villager to cross a river
Image: Associated Press
