6 female-centric horror films to watch as you await the release of Chhorii
Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha
Kaali Khuhi is about a 10-year-old girl who must save her village from the wrath of a restless ghost.
Image: Twitter/@DdMovies
Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, Roohi is all about a witch, who abducts brides on their honeymoon.
Image: Twitter/@Krishna69613168
Naina revolves around a young girl who is given a corneal implant after an accident, which changes her life forever.
Image: Twitter/@ZeeAflamTV
Bulbbul revolves around a child bride, played by Tripti Dimri, and how her life unfolds when she becomes an adult.
Image: Twitter/@kbotakpod
Pari is a horror film about a man who helps Rukhsana, played by Anushka Sharma, assuming he is a victim of abuse, but things are not as they seem.
Image: Twitter/@BharatMaheshw16
Jaani Dushman is about Divya, who is raped by two men. Kapil, a shape-shifting snake and her lover in her previous life exacts revenge on them.
Image: Twitter/@shitler56