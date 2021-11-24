6 football players who have been convicted of criminal offences
Karim Benzema has been sentenced to a one-year suspended prison term after being found guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena.
Benjamin Mendy remains in custody after being charged with six charges of rape and a count charge of sexual assault.
Former Barcelona player Arda Turan was given a suspended jail sentence of almost three years for firing a gun in a hospital.
Eric Cantona was arrested for assault after he gave a kung-fu kick to a Crystal Palace fan in the crowds. He was sentenced to two weeks in prison.
Adam Johnson was sacked by Sunderland in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to having sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
Joey Barton has been convicted due to two violent times, including once when he poked a teammate's eye with a lit cigar.
