6 highest run-scorers in the Women's ODI World Cup history
Image: BCCI/ ICC/ Twitter
Debbie Hockley tops the chart of highest run-scorers in the event's history scoring 1501 runs from 45 matches. She has two centuries and 10 half-centuries.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Janette Ann Brittin is second in the list of highest run-scorers in the Women's World Cup history with 1299 runs from 36 matches. She had scored four centuries and three half-centuries.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Charlotte Edwards is third in the list of highest run-scorers in WOmen's World Cup scoring 1231 runs in 30 matches. She has scored four centuries and 7 half-centuries to her name
Image: AP
Belinda Clark is the fourth overall highest run-getter in the history of the WOmen's World Cup scoring 1151runs in 29 matches. She has one century and six half-centuries to her name.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Current Team India ODI skipper Mithali Raj is next on the list having scored a total of 1139 runs in 31 matches. She has two centuries and 9 half-centuries to her name.
Image: Photosports NZ/ Twitter
Karen Rolton while playing for Australia WOmen's team scored 974 runs in 28 matches. She has three centuries and six half-centuries to her name in the World Cup.
Image: ICC/ Twitter