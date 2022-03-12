6 Indian batters to score most runs in Day/Night Tests
Image: AP
Mayank Agarwal has scored a total of 40 runs in Pink Ball Tests for India.
Image: AP
Surprising to see, Ashwin has the fifth-most runs (41) for India in Day/Night Tests.
Image: BCCI
Cheteshwar Pujara has hit 98 runs in four innings for India against the Pink Ball.
Image: AP
With 100 runs, former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is third in the list for India.
Image: AP
In 3 innings, Rohit Sharma has scored 112 runs and has looked comfortable in the middle vs the Pink Ball.
No surprises for guessing, 'King' Kohli is top with 241 runs. He is the only Indian batter to score a 100 in a Day/Night Test.
Image: AP