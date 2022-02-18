6 Indian players who won 'Man Of The Match' award on debut
Ravi Bishnoi had a dream start to his Team India career picking up the Man of the Match award in India vs West Indies 1st T20I. The leg spinner picked up 2 wickets and conceded just 17 runs from 4 overs.
Harshal Patel made his T20I debut for India against New Zealand last year. He finished the match with figures of 2/25 which won him the Man of the Match award.
Navdeep Saini made his debut for India in T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2019. The D4elhi pacer finished with figures of 3/17 earning him Man of the Match award.
Axar Patel made his T20 International debut for India against Zimbabwe back in 2015. The left-arm spinner picked up 3 wickets giving away 17 runs to be named Man of the Match.
The only T20I match that Subramaniam Badrinath played for India was way back in June 2011 against West Indies. The former CSK player scored crucial 43 runs while batting first as India went onto win the match by 54 runs
Dinesh Karthik is remembered for a match-winning knock in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final. However, before that, he had won the man of the match award for 31 run knock during India's 1st ever T20I match played against South Africa.
