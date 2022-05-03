6 key players who could make their presence felt in GT vs PBKS thriller
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Hardik Pandya has led the team from the front by scoring runs with the bat. The Gujarat Titans skipper so far scored 308 runs from 8 matches and looks to be in good touch in the buildup to the match against Punjab Kings.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Mohammad Shami is currently the leading wicket-taker for Titans with 14 wickets. In the previous match against the Kings, Shami had picked up just one wicket however the pacer will look to do better in the upcoming match.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia has really flourished as a finisher for Gujarat Titans in the past couple of matches. He won the match for the team during his last outing against the Punjab Kings and will look to score quick runs yet again.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Bhanuka Rajapaksa did not play the match against the Titans last time around. The Sri Lankan has shown his capability of playing big shots with the limited opportunity presented and will be crucial in PBKS getting quick runs.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Liam Livingstone scored a half-century against the tItans in the previous match. The middle-order batsman has been quiet in the past couple of matches and will look to bounce back with yet another solid knock. He will be crucial to PBKS getting runs in death whether it be batting first or chasing the target.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets in the previous match and will be looking to bring that form against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. The pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker for PBKS with 13 wickets and will look to add more scalps to his tally.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI