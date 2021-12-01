6 key surprise omissions in IPL 2022 Retention
Image: iplt20.com
The Karnataka batter has not been retained by Punjab Kings despite being their captain and top performer for the last two seasons in IPL.
Image: iplt20.com
Rashid Khan has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of mega auction. He was the franchise's top bowler for multiple seasons.
Image: iplt20.com
Jonny Bairstow is another player released by SRH despite performing well for the club for the past 2-3 seasons, since he joined the side.
Image: iplt20.com
South African batter Faf du Plessis has not been retained by CSK despite his match-winning effort in the final of IPL 2021.
Image: iplt20.com
It came as a big surprise when Mumbai Indians released Hardik Pandya ahead of mega auction. He was amongst the retained players last year.
Image: iplt20.com
English all-rounder Ben Stokes has not been retained by Rajasthan Royals. He was purchased by the franchise a record price in 2018.
Image: iplt20.com