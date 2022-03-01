6 major sporting bodies that banned Russia amid the Ukraine conflict
Image: AP
1. The World Rugby suspended Russia from international and cross-border rugby, alongside suspending Russia's World Rugby membership on Tuesday, following the invasion of Ukraine last week.
Image: AP
2. FIFA suspended Russia from international football on Monday amid the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian men's team was due to play in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in three weeks.
Image: AP
3. The International Olympic Committee(IOC) urged International Sports Federations and sports event organizers to not allow Russian and Belarusian participants in international competitions.
Image: AP
4. The International Ice Hockey Federation banned Russia and Belarus from its events on Sunday until further notice, amid the invasion of Ukraine.
Image: AP
5. Alongside FIFA, UEFA also banned the Russian national and clubs from participating in all events. The Champions League 2022 final has been already shifted to Paris from St. Petersburg.
Image: AP
6. International Swimming Federation (FINA, Fédération Internationale de Natation) canceled the World Junior Swimming Championships scheduled to be held in Russia in August and said no future events will be held in Russia if the crisis continues.
Image: fina.com