6 players poised for 'bidding war' in IPL auctions after impressive SMAT 2021 display
Image: @ChennaiIPL/Twitter
Himachal Pradesh skipper Rishi Dhawan who have also played IPL for various franchise might attract bidders as he scalped 14 wickets from six games in SMAT 2021
Image: BCCIDomestic/Twitter
Manipur's allrounder Akshay Karnewar scalped 13 wickets in SMAT 2021 including a hattrick vs Sikkim. The spinner's control with the ball might earn him a place in IPL 2022
Image: PTI
Ruturaj Gaikwad in the SMAT 2021 amassed 259 runs from 5 innings at an average of 51.80 for Maharashtra. If the batter does not get retained, he might fetch a massive amount in the IPL 2022 mega-auction
Image: BCCI/Twitter
IPL teams who are looking for a finisher might go in a bidding war for Shahrukh Khan whose cameo helped Tamil Nadu win the SMAT 2021
Image: PTI
Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore's pivotal spell in the SMAT 2021 final impressed many cricket experts on social media. The Tamil Nadu spinner might attract bidders as he can bowl with the new ball as well
Image: @ChennaiIPL/Twitter
Deepak Hooda was the second-highest scorer of the tournament as he amassed 294 runs from just 6 innings at an impressive strike rate of 168.
Image: PTI