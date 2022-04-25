6 players to watch out for in PBKS vs CSK 'battle of kings'
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Liam Livingstone is in great form and has amassed 226 runs in 7 matches at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 182. He failed to score in the last match and would be hungry for big innings.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Rahul Chahar with 10 wickets in 7 matches is the leading wicket-taker for Punjab Kings. He was brilliant with the ball during the previous meeting picking up 3 wickets. The leg spinner would want to replicate the same form in the upcoming match.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Kagiso Rabada has picked up 7 wickets in 6 matches for Punjab Kings. The South African pacer picked up one wicket in the previous outing between these two teams,. The pacer would want to do much better this time around.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Shivam Dube is the leading run-getter for the team in this year's tournament. The left-hander scored a half-century during the last meeting between both the teams and would look to repeat the same performance.
Image: CSK/Instagram
Robin Uthappa failed ot score enough runs in the previous match. The opener is in fantastic form in lead up to the match and would be looking to score big runs and help the team to their third win.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Dwayne Bravo may not have contributed with the bat in IPL 2022 but he has done brilliantly with the ball picking up 12 wickets from 7 matches. He will be looking to add more wickets to his tally.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI