6 players who could set the stage ablaze during LSG vs MI clash
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ishan Kishan was the most expensive buy at this year's auction and he is a player with the potential to set the stage on fire.
KL Rahul has already scored a century in this year's IPL and is amongst the highest run-scorers.
Dewald Brevis has played a couple of good innings and will be a player to watch out for in tonight's game.
Ayush Badoni has looked in great touch in his debut season. He is a player to keep an eye on in tonight's match.
Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant for his team with the ball. He is amongst the players who could set the stage on fire.
Avesh Khan is one of the highest wicket-takers in the IPL this season. He is a player to watch out for.
